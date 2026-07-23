Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 16,705 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,209 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $257,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $483.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.60 and a fifty-two week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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