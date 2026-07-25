Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 187,601 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,940 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 187,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Equifax worth $198,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.74 and a 12-month high of $271.84. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.73%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $179.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $245.00 to $232.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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