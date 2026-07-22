Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 22,137 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885,636 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.18% of Avnet worth $362,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,116.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 737 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 199.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avnet to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Avnet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research cut Avnet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avnet from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVT

Avnet Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ AVT opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.15. Avnet had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Avnet's payout ratio is currently 54.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,983,446.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,023,648.76. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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