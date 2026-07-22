Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 24,187 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,422 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Vulcan Materials worth $366,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,712 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the construction company's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,599.64. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $276.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.48 and a 200-day moving average of $290.84. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $252.35 and a 12 month high of $331.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $365.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Vulcan Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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