Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 297,309 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831,618 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 297,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of CRH worth $507,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company's stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,228,583 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $129,149,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $14,178,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $6,967,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CRH by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,967,060 shares of the construction company's stock worth $206,777,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $141.19.

Read Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.97. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CRH's payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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