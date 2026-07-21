Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 35,569 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,047 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Cencora worth $486,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,262,956,000 after buying an additional 4,123,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $822,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cencora by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,762 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,186 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Cencora by 95.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock worth $624,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COR

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $303.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.85 and a 200 day moving average of $317.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here