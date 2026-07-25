Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Roper Technologies worth $203,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,266,604,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,172,099,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $828,821,000 after acquiring an additional 184,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $466.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Key Roper Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.38 , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.11 billion , signaling solid operational momentum. Roper Technologies Lifts 2026 Targets, 2Q Profit, Revenues Rise

Roper posted , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose year over year to , signaling solid operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance , now expecting EPS of $22.15 to $22.30 and Q3 EPS of $5.75 to $5.80 , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Roper Technologies raises annual profit forecast on AI software demand 2026-07-23

The company , now expecting and , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said demand is benefiting from AI-integrated software products , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Roper Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Management said demand is benefiting from , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its price target to $526 from $540, but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $367.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $564.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.44.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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