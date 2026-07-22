Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936,789 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 338,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.32% of Eastman Chemical worth $376,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. QSM Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 120,258 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,022.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 100,078 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,425,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 617,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,679 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.62%.Eastman Chemical's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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