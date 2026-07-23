Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,667 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $275,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth about $237,649,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 19,710.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $189,607,000 after acquiring an additional 888,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,270,000 after acquiring an additional 521,352 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 983,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $202,769,000 after purchasing an additional 492,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,792,936 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $575,987,000 after purchasing an additional 453,319 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $227.37 on Thursday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $189.03 and a 1-year high of $249.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.Packaging Corporation of America's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

More Packaging Corporation of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Packaging Corporation of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 adjusted earnings came in at $2.35 per share , ahead of the $2.31 consensus estimate, and revenue increased 14.7% year over year to $2.5 billion . Packaging Corporation of America Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 adjusted earnings came in at , ahead of the consensus estimate, and revenue increased to . Neutral Sentiment: The company’s net income and margins remained solid, with reported net income of $192 million and adjusted net income of $210 million , suggesting stable operating performance rather than a major surprise. Packaging Corporation of America posts Q2 CY2026 sales in line with estimates

The company’s net income and margins remained solid, with reported net income of and adjusted net income of , suggesting stable operating performance rather than a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 2026 EPS guidance of $2.91 was slightly below the $2.97 analyst consensus, which may be pressuring the stock despite the Q2 beat. Packaging Corporation of America Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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