Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004,909 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Ross Stores worth $650,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Ross Stores by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,300,056 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $234,192,000 after purchasing an additional 754,816 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,750,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $233.46 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.48 and a twelve month high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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