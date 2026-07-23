Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 292,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.56% of Unum Group worth $298,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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