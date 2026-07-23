Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,397 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of McKesson worth $308,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $129,760,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,250 shares of the company's stock worth $313,477,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $813.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $776.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $838.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. McKesson's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on McKesson from $1,012.00 to $989.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $959.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

Key Stories Impacting McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total transaction of $513,953.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,592.36. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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