Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 67,787 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of Public Storage worth $617,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $318.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.54 and a one year high of $331.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $314.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $308,569.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at $459,281.34. This trade represents a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Storage from $301.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $325.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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