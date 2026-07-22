Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.17% of Dover worth $328,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 11.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dover from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DOV opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.97 and a fifty-two week high of $237.54. The company's fifty day moving average is $215.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 13.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dover's payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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