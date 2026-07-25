Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,985 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,874 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 15,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Humana worth $210,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,490,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,632,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $948,614,000 after buying an additional 1,398,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4,481.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $306,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,255,665 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Humana Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Humana stock opened at $388.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $428.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $300.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $185.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $327.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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