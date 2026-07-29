Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,834 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773,127 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $115,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock worth $195,730,000 after purchasing an additional 234,105 shares in the last quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP now owns 736,947 shares of the company's stock worth $42,514,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 705,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,967,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 524,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,668 shares of the company's stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.30. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $103.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.70.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

See Also

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