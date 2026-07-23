Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 219,959 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422,893 shares of the company's stock after selling 219,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.55% of US Foods worth $315,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,312.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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US Foods Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of USFD opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.12. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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