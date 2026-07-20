Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 513,634 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,545,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 513,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.72% of Ovintiv worth $626,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Ovintiv by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,328 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts: Sign Up

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $57.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $63.46. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Ovintiv's payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Ovintiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target on Ovintiv to $66 from $70, but kept a Buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Benzinga

Citigroup lowered its price target on Ovintiv to $66 from $70, but kept a rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for Ovintiv, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028 and FY2028, signaling expectations for continued earnings strength. MarketBeat

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for Ovintiv, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028 and FY2028, signaling expectations for continued earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Zacks Research trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $1.57 from $1.59 and maintained a Hold rating, which suggests some near-term caution ahead of earnings. MarketBeat

Separately, Zacks Research trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $1.57 from $1.59 and maintained a rating, which suggests some near-term caution ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to Ovintiv’s upcoming earnings report, with some market coverage noting the company still needs to prove it can deliver a beat. Zacks

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ovintiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ovintiv wasn't on the list.

While Ovintiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here