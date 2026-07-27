Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 530,759 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,726,695 shares of the company's stock after selling 530,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of APi Group worth $150,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $181,066,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in APi Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APi Group by 224.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,109,902 shares of the company's stock worth $175,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,125,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on APi Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APi Group

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 225,539 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $10,119,934.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,296,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,147,909.57. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 1,018,466 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $45,555,984.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,542,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,850,249.14. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,451,000 shares of company stock worth $149,194,935. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Price Performance

APG opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. APi Group Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm's revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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