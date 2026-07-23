Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,144 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,030 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Howmet Aerospace worth $302,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

HWM stock opened at $281.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.45. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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