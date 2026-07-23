Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 93,821 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177,163 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 93,821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.06% of Sanmina worth $282,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sanmina alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 572.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,466,600. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,619,179.52. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $217.36 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $237.50 and its 200 day moving average is $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $288.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanmina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanmina wasn't on the list.

While Sanmina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here