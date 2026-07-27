Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 98,233 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 98,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.66% of Rambus worth $154,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Rambus by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rambus by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company's stock.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $96.01 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.84. Rambus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $174.10.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,828. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 37,914 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $5,751,174.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 168,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,538,225.02. This represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 62,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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