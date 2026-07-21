Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,991,469 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,781,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.43% of Amkor Technology worth $494,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 843,983 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,410,703.80. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,138 shares in the company, valued at $9,289,301.40. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,631,450 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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