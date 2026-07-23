Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,390 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of EMCOR Group worth $297,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 663.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,562 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $756.59 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.20 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $818.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.72.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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