Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN Position Lessened by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,610 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 101,998 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.86% of Dine Brands Global worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 307.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $87,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $51,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $269,017.20. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.08 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Dine Brands Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.25%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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