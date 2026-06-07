Diodes Incorporated $DIOD Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Diodes makes up approximately 2.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.84% of Diodes worth $42,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CTO Francis Tang sold 15,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $1,717,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,913.52. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 16,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,710,897.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,612,270.88. This trade represents a 27.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 70,981 shares of company stock worth $7,616,906 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $405.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIOD

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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