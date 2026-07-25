Discerene Group LP Lowers Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Discerene Group LP reduced its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,505 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 217,785 shares during the period. SLB makes up approximately 8.3% of Discerene Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Discerene Group LP owned about 0.10% of SLB worth $79,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Fearnley Asset Management AS acquired a new position in SLB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter valued at $47,528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,141,868 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,660 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLB by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,367,063 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 447,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 205,796 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 81,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SLB in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SLB from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLB has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting SLB

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

SLB Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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