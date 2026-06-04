Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 333.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,190,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 75.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,963 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $220,217,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,946,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $557,493,000 after purchasing an additional 693,740 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $313.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.68. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here