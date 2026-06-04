Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.3% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Disciplined Investors L.L.C.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $927.18 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $823.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $710.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.85 and a 1 year high of $936.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $933.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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