Diversified Enterprises LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $309.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $309.88 and its 200 day moving average is $328.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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