Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,443 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,151 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.42.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ABT opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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