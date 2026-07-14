Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Barclays PLC $BCS

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Barclays were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Barclays by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 122,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Barclays Price Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on BCS

About Barclays

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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