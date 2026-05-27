Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,658 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 504,479 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $157,902,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,859,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,191,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 in the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $388.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.07 and a 200-day moving average of $323.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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