Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,690 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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