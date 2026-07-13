Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 188.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APP. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $668.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on APP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.95, for a total transaction of $16,089,801.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,755,469.45. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $30,423,513.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,189,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,173,366.38. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 393,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,297,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies survey data suggests AppLovin is gaining e-commerce ad share as advertisers expand platform use, with its share of advertiser budgets rising to 11.1%, reinforcing the view that its ad tech is still taking share. Article on Jefferies survey and budget share gains

Jefferies survey data suggests AppLovin is gaining e-commerce ad share as advertisers expand platform use, with its share of advertiser budgets rising to 11.1%, reinforcing the view that its ad tech is still taking share. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with BTIG reaffirming a Buy rating and a $640 price target, while other reports point to AppLovin’s strong earnings execution, revenue growth, and expanding margins. BTIG price target and earnings outlook article

Analysts remain constructive, with BTIG reaffirming a rating and a $640 price target, while other reports point to AppLovin’s strong earnings execution, revenue growth, and expanding margins. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights that investors are closely watching AppLovin’s growth story, which can support momentum when sentiment around AI and ad-tech leaders is strong. Zacks article on investor interest

Market commentary highlights that investors are closely watching AppLovin’s growth story, which can support momentum when sentiment around AI and ad-tech leaders is strong. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 10, so this update does not appear to signal meaningful bearish positioning.

Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 10, so this update does not appear to signal meaningful bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 3,076 shares worth about $1.6 million, which may weigh on sentiment even though he still retains a large position. SEC filing on insider sale

Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 3,076 shares worth about $1.6 million, which may weigh on sentiment even though he still retains a large position. Negative Sentiment: New reporting raised questions about political donations and Chinese investor ties, introducing potential reputational and geopolitical overhangs for AppLovin (APP). Yahoo Finance article on political donations and investor ties

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $506.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.16 and a 200-day moving average of $497.50. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $332.32 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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