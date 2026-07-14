Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,116 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Unilever were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $268,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $132,027,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 944.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,417,108 shares of the company's stock worth $92,679,000 after buying an additional 1,281,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Unilever by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,067,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,625,000 after acquiring an additional 942,286 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,933,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,261,000 after acquiring an additional 852,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company's stock.

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Unilever Stock Down 0.3%

UL opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Research lowered Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

Further Reading

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