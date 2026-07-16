Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in EPR Properties $EPR

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,755 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 25.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The company's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.17%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,917.43. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Huntington assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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