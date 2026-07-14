Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,101 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Medpace were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $547.00 price target (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $469.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $530.19 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.70 and a 52-week high of $628.92. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $469.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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