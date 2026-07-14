Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,362 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.41. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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