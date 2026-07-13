Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,877 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tempus AI worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 190.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 870 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $58.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In related news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 2,673 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,810. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 11,529 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $634,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,317,630. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 616,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,748,593. Company insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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