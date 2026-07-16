Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy filed applications seeking regulatory approval for their proposed combination, a deal that could create a stronger utility platform across fast-growing Southeastern markets and potentially unlock long-term strategic value. The companies said Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina customers would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, and merger-related costs would not be passed on to customers. Article Title

Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy filed applications seeking regulatory approval for their proposed combination, a deal that could create a stronger utility platform across fast-growing Southeastern markets and potentially unlock long-term strategic value. The companies said Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina customers would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, and merger-related costs would not be passed on to customers. Positive Sentiment: Dominion’s stock also appears supported by a report that it reached a new 12-month high, suggesting recent momentum has been driven by investor optimism around its earnings profile, asset base and demand growth. Article Title

Dominion’s stock also appears supported by a report that it reached a new 12-month high, suggesting recent momentum has been driven by investor optimism around its earnings profile, asset base and demand growth. Neutral Sentiment: Virginia regulators are still evaluating how to allocate transmission costs tied to Dominion’s large data-center load growth. While the issue reflects strong power demand in Dominion’s service territory, it also shows that the economics of serving these new customers remain under review. Article Title

Virginia regulators are still evaluating how to allocate transmission costs tied to Dominion’s large data-center load growth. While the issue reflects strong power demand in Dominion’s service territory, it also shows that the economics of serving these new customers remain under review. Neutral Sentiment: Local opposition continues around Dominion transmission-line projects in Loudoun County, including school board resistance and a potential Supreme Court fight. These headlines add political and permitting uncertainty, but they are project-specific rather than company-wide fundamentals. Article Title

Local opposition continues around Dominion transmission-line projects in Loudoun County, including school board resistance and a potential Supreme Court fight. These headlines add political and permitting uncertainty, but they are project-specific rather than company-wide fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Virginia Lt. Gov. Hashmi and other critics are urging scrutiny of the proposed $67 billion merger, which could slow approvals and increase regulatory risk. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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