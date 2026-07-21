DJE Kapital AG Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

DJE Kapital AG raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 821.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,276 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 549,405 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.2% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DJE Kapital AG owned 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $52,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1%

CL stock opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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