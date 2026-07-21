DJE Kapital AG Has $116.11 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

DJE Kapital AG lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 1,373.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,869 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,430,708 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.6% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DJE Kapital AG owned about 0.32% of Nutrien worth $116,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 17.9% during the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,543 shares of the company's stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,872,194 shares of the company's stock worth $443,151,000 after buying an additional 239,946 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,124,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.0%

NTR opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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