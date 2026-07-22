DJE Kapital AG Has $182.70 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

DJE Kapital AG cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,444 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,935 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.0% of DJE Kapital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $182,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $240.90 and its 200 day moving average is $235.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $603.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $164.23 and a 12-month high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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