DJE Kapital AG Lowers Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

DJE Kapital AG trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,088 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 21,781 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 2.2% of DJE Kapital AG's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DJE Kapital AG owned 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $99,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the mining company's stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 229,630 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $38,929,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 46,141 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company's revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $302.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.62.

Read Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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