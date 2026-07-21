DJE Kapital AG Makes New $9.99 Million Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $735,389,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,551,000 after acquiring an additional 704,316 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,842,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,845,000 after acquiring an additional 568,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,828,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,352,000 after acquiring an additional 472,383 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.63 and a 1-year high of $265.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $233.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 334 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $84,345.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,887.49. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,217,240. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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