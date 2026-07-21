DJE Kapital AG Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

DJE Kapital AG lessened its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 350,989 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,634,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 201,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,075,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $14,619,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $19,438,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.6%

EL stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.16.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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