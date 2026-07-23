DLD Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

DLD Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,398 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP's holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,773 shares of the company's stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,943 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 377,602 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $91.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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