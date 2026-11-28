Cria Inc. reduced its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,696 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,824,304 shares during the period. DLocal accounts for about 24.6% of Cria Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cria Inc. owned about 0.74% of DLocal worth $29,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in DLocal by 105.3% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 126,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,744 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 16.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,084,314 shares of the company's stock worth $42,440,000 after purchasing an additional 440,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $5,931,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.95. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. DLocal had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $398.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $408.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered DLocal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLO

About DLocal

DLocal is a financial technology company founded in Uruguay in 2016. It provides a cross-border payments platform that helps international businesses accept and send payments in emerging markets through a single integration. The company's services include payment processing, or “pay-ins,” and disbursements, or “payouts.” Its platform connects merchants with local payment methods, such as cards, bank transfers and digital wallets, and supports transactions in local currencies. DLocal serves businesses across sectors including e-commerce, travel, streaming and software.

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