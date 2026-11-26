Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,440 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,114 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 288.3% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.4% during the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,250. The trade was a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Investors following META have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Article: Meta's Muse shopping agent launches in UK

Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Article: Meta's AI shopping push could lift Instagram ad revenue

Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling increased concern about how major AI companies will finance data-center construction. That skepticism could weigh on Meta as investors assess its substantial AI investment plans. Article: Credit markets sound alarm on AI spending

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $672.47 and a 200 day moving average of $628.19. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $779.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $740.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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